Has fire destroyed 12L BMC files kept at Mahape storage centre?

Mumbai : The Samajwadi Party (SP) corporator Rais Shaikh raised a point of order in the standing committee of the civic body on Saturday seeking clarification on whether the files kept in the Mahape storage centre, Navi Mumbai, had been destroyed in a fire.

A major fire had erupted in December 2017 at the same storage centre and the files of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had been reduced to ashes due to the blaze.

According to SP corporator Shaikh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) called tenders in the year 2012-13 and appointed Stock Holding Corporation of India to store their A category files of Building and Proposal (B&P). The company had been given 12 lakh pages of B&P department which they stored at the same Mahape storage house, where the fire erupted earlier.

He said, “The civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta has to give a clarification on it. Also, it’s sad that the BMC has to hire a third party to keep their documents safely when we have the latest technology like cloud to store the entire data through the internet.”

Civic chief Mehta is likely to give a reply in the next standing committee on the issue raised. Only thereafter will it be clear whether 12 lakh A-category files of BMC got destroyed in fire or not.