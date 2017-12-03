harassed for money, Kalyan boy kills self

Mumbai : Kalyan youth committed suicide leaving a note behind indicating extortion and the fear which drove him to end his life.

Sachin Kedar, who is a son of vegetable vendor wrote in his dying declaration, “They will harass me and beat me. They will demand money. I am scared and so ending my life.” His distraught mother has lodged a complaint with Manpada police station against the corporator and his supporters whose names have been scribbled in his suicide note.

The Manpada police have filed the cases accordingly on these four supporters of the corporator. “He was scared of some local goons who were harassing him,” complained his mother.

In a shocking incident, a youth committed suicide fearing the extortion and beating by some supporters of a local corporator.

“We have filed the cases against these four people whose names are scribbled in the suicide note of Sachin. We will verify the letter and investigate the matter further.” Assured, Avgahde, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station.

Sachin’s mother Janabai is in shock by her son’s suicide and wants the justice for him. She complained that the supporters of local corporator Kunal Patil harassed her son for money.

Sachin Mane, Manya, Rahul and David are the four names that were scribbled in Sachin’s suicide note, Jnabai complained against these four supporters of corporator in Manpada police station of Kalyan.

Janabai lives in dhokali village in Kalyan. Sachin committed suicide on 2nd November after living in the shadow of fear for many months. Kunal Patil was unavailable for reaction.