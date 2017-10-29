Half the credit for Modi’s LS win goes to Rahul Gandhi: MNS

Thane : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said that half the credit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the last Lok Sabha polls goes to Rahul Gandhi as his mocking the then Gujarat chief minister did not go down well with voters, reports PTI.

Thackeray, however, said that current trends and reports indicate that the ruling BJP could lose the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.

“Fifty per cent credit for Narendra Modi’s victory in the 2014 general elections goes to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. The way he mocked Modi during the campaign, helped the latter win the polls,” Thackeray told reporters at Kalyan on Friday night.

Of the rest, 15 per cent was due to the social media, around 10-20 per cent credit would go to the BJP workers and also the RSS and the remaining was because of Modi’s personal charisma, he said. Thackeray’s comment comes in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut saying that Gandhi was capable of leading the country and that ‘Modi wave’ had faded.

“Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country. It is wrong to call him ‘Pappu’,” Raut had said referring to the Hindi name used to mock the Congress vice- president by a section on social media to claim he was immature in politics.

On Gujarat polls, Thackeray said, “The recent trends as well as reports indicate that the ruling party is likely to lose the elections.”