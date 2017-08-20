Haj process completed ahead of schedule

Mumbai : The Central government has completed the Haj 2017 process ahead of the schedule to ensure best facilities to Haj pilgrims, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. Naqvi was speaking after flagging off the first batch of 300 Haj pilgrims from Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The minister of state for minority affairs congratulated Haj pilgrims.Around 5,600 pilgrims are going to Haj this year from Mumbai. The new Haj Policy 2018 is aimed at making the Haj process transparent and smooth, he said. Reviving the option of sending Haj pilgrims through sea route is also a part of the new Haj policy, he added.