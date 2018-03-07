GVK’s CSIA Mumbai airport adjudged ‘World’s Best’

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) operated and managed by GVK MIAL, has been rated the World’s Best Airport for the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 for customer experience, announced today by the Airports Council International (ACI). Selected by millions of passengers in a survey carried out by ACI, the trade association of 1953 member airports across 176 countries, the award reflects Mumbai airport’s excellence in service parameters that go towards satisfying the needs of travellers.

As part of the ACI’s worldwide programme, passengers were surveyed across international airports for their feedback on 34 key performance indicators including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants. A highly regarded accomplishment in the aviation industry, this honour is a testament of GVK MIAL’s unflinching commitment towards operating with an approach that promises efficiency, safety and reliability. The award acknowledges the company’s endeavours towards offering a world-class environment to all travellers transiting through the airport. Speaking on the occasion, Dr GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK, said, “We are delighted to be conferred with this award. It is a testimony to the quality service provided during 2017 to over 46 million travellers by the 30,000-odd airport community members comprising the CISF, Customs, Immigration teams, airline staff, F&B and retail teams.”