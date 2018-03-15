GVK appoints Zaha Hadid Architects for designing Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The GVK led Navi Mumbai International Airport (P) Limited (NMIAL), today announced the appointment of the internationally renowned firm, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) to design the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and ATC Tower.

The London based ZHA was selected on completion of 12 weeks of intensive design competition amongst the best international architecture firms that were short listed by GVK.

ZHA is an internationally renowned firm established in 1979 and is known for innovative and iconic architecture with a portfolio of over 950 projects spread across 44 nations. The firm has designed Beijing’s new Daxing airport terminal of 700,000 square metres, which is currently under construction. Their other landmark projects include the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku, Azerbaijan, the MAXXI Contemporary Arts Centre in Rome, the Guangzhou Opera House in China, Al Wakrah Stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and many more.

This will be ZHA’s first major project in the Indian sub-continent. Commenting on the occasion, Dr GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK and Chairman NMIAL, said, “Our vision is to establish one more landmark airport that would exceed the benchmark that GVK had set when creating Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport. We are committed towards bringing the best global practices from the industry to design, engineer and build this most awaited airport project in India and hence we decided to go with ZHA. It has the expertise of delivering a world class airport design through a highly professional team.”