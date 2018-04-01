Guwahati girl who ‘fled’ from home found at Kurla station

Mumbai : A minor girl, who had allegedly fled from her home in Assam, was found at the Kurla railway station in Mumbai two days ago.

The girl, resident of Guwahati, was spotted by Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guard Anita Patil at the Kurla station on the evening of March 29, a railway police official said.

As the girl looked distressed and scared, Patil asked her where she had come from. When she couldn’t give a satisfactory reply, Patil took her to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials.

The girl revealed that she had fled from her home in Guwahati, following which her family was contacted. She was handed over to the Government Railway Police. She would be staying at a shelter home until her parents arrive and take her back, said the official.