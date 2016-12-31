Gutka-making unit is busted near Pune district

Mumbai: Gutka and other banned material worth Rs 13 lakh has been seized by the Food and Drugs Administration department in a raid conducted at Sangamner village in Pune district.

On a tip off, the sleuths recently raided a tin shed where some workers were producing and packing gutka, whose sale, purchase and storage is banned in the state. The seized material includes loose gutka worth Rs 10.80 lakh, scented masala of Rs 59,520, raw material such as catechu powder worth Rs 1.28 lakh and scented tobacco worth Rs 50,000.