Growth alone will not fight poverty: Arun Jaitley

Mumbai : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said to fight poverty, the country should have enough resources which is the very first element in eradicating it.

He also said poverty eradication is possible with high level of growth and with a mechanism to transfer additional resources to areas in distress.

Addressing the gathering at Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2017 function, Jaitley advocated the need for social activists and praised those who received the award.

“The additional resources which the state has, have to be transferred to various poverty alleviations schemes and (backward) area. Then you need social activism of the activists working in backward areas and flag the plight of the people there.”

To fight poverty in Indian society, one must have resources to fight, he said, stressing, “You need high level of growth and growth brings resources. So, the policy of the state that achieves the high-level of growth is absolutely necessary.”

Jaitley social activists also have to inform the policymakers about the issues in society which will help to resolve these problem. He stressed that these factors will ensure that India will be a much better place to live in.

Jaitley also spoke about the relationship that prevailed between political leaders and business men in India during the freedom struggle. “Today, if political leaders and businesses intrinsically relate themselves, it might raise many eyebrows. That (freedom struggle) was different times.” He further said over years, the relationship between government and businesses have changed.

“We are looking at more honourable and transparent relationship. But I think times have changed. It was in Freedom struggle which inspired people to give up everything…,” he added.