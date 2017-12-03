Grocery shop owner arrested for peeping into bathroom

Thane : A grocery shop owner has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly peeping into a bathroom while a teenage girl was bathing inside.

Kolsewadi police said that Nandkishore Waghmare, 36, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the parents of the teenaged girl. The incident happened in the Vijaynagar locality of Kalyan (east). Sub-Inspector PV Pansare of the Kolsewadi police sdaid that Waghmare was also the functionary of a political party.

The complaint stated that the girl,15, was bathing at around 9:30am on Saturday when she noticed some movement behind the window of the bathroom. The complaint further stated that the parents of the girl, on being alerted by her, found the accused walking around suspiciously near the window. On being confronted, the accused gave evasive replies and allegedly threatened the parents after which the latter filed a complaint.

The police have booked the accused under sections 354(C) and 506 of the IPC and also section 12 of the POCSO Act, police said.