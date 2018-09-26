Greetings pour in for Mumbai cops

Mumbai: Scores of netizens including actors have congratulated and thanked the security forces for their diligent work. Citizens and celebrities praised police force and Mumbai traffic on Twitter, as compliments poured on the official handle of Mumbai police. Information on traffic diversions, and developments were also updated constantly, as citizens checked up on the social media platform to ensure their travel was smooth and safe on visarjan day, Sunday.

Vehicular traffic was restricted on 53 arterial roads in the city on Sunday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, which the police tweeted with the map, indicating the diversion routes. In addition, 3,161 traffic police personnel and 1,570 traffic wardens were deployed on the roads, apart from volunteers from NGOs.

Saunak Ghosh, Ideas Curator, said, “Smooth #traffic on linking road and WEH.Kudos to @MumbaiPolice for ensuring fantastic road discipline @RidlrMUM #GaneshVisarjan.” Keeping in mind the unusual crowds on the roads of Mumbai, the national carrier, Air India tweeted, “#Passengers are requested to leave early for the #Airport as #traffic congestion is expected in #Mumbai due to #GaneshVisarjan.”

‘Sacred Games’ fame Kubra Sait tweeted to the police saying, “God bless Mumbai police. The bandobast was done in an excellent way. Thank you very much. Highways are clear, smooth traffic.” Filmmaker Samar Khan retweeted Sait’s tweet and wrote, “Mumbai Police was awesome today ,had a smooth ride from town till Andheri. Super arrangements and hats off to the men in khakhi who worked tirelessly.”

Another filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Thank you Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for being on the streets of Mumbai and making it successfully possible for us to bid good bye to Lord Ganesha. You are the best.” Mumbai police acknowledged the compliments and thanked the citizens for their suport. “Thank You Mumbaikars. Without YOU, we would not have been able to manage #GaneshVisarjan the way we did,” said the tweet.