Green drive? BMC to give away 25k free saplings for plantation in July

Mumbai : In its crusade to plant more trees in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to give away as many as 25,000 tree saplings during the month of July. These can be planted in the premises of the society, private or under BMC jurisdiction, schools and colleges or commercial establishments.

In addition to these 25,000 saplings, 10,000 seedlings will also be planted by thegarden department across the city. One thousand saplings will be available in each ward across the 24 wards in the city. The remaining one thousand saplings will be planted in the ‘Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park’.

“Planting of indigenous trees suitable for the ecosystem should be made more and more. An increase in tree count will definitely improve environment of the city. The move has been undertaken precisely for this purpose,” said Superintendent of Gardens Jitendra Pardeshi.

The BMC will give 25,000 trees of different species of tree species of trees for free during the one month period from 1st to 31st July 2018. However, in case of obtaining free seedlings, the applicants will have to take the guarantee of living these trees. Those who wish to plant trees in their private premises, have also been invited by BMC to approach the Garden Department in their respective ward offices to get free saplings.