Great news for police force! Maharashtra government increases their refreshment allowance

Mumbai: Refreshment allowance for the Maharashtra Police personnel from constable to sub-inspector ranks has been increased. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, today approved the increase and announced it through Chief Minister Office’s (CMO) twitter handle. “Great news for policemen! CM @Dev_Fadnavis approves increase in refreshment allowance to our policemen!” the CMO twitter handle said.

Refreshment allowance of the police force was last revised in 2011, the tweet claimed. Post this increase, constables and police naiks will get Rs 1,350 per month as refreshment allowance, up from Rs 700 earlier. For assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and photographers, the allowance will now be Rs 1,500 per month, up from Rs 840, an official said.

The hike was given last time in 2011 and the hiked allowances will be applicable from December 1 and will cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 15 crore. The hike will be effective from December upto March next year since the salaries are likely to be revised as per new pay commission to be implemented in 2018. 1.90 lakh police personnel across Maharashtra will benefit from the hike.