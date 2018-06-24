Govt makes plastic mandatory for road construction, BMC reluctant

Plastic waste will be added to a hot mix of asphalt, commonly known as tar and other material. According to experts, plastic roads have better longevity, require less maintenance and have better water resistance as compared to roads built with conventional material.

Mumbai : The Maharashtra government has now made it compulsory to use plastic waste for the construction of bituminous or asphalt roads. Plastic will be added to a hot mix of asphalt, commonly known as tar and other material. According to experts, plastic roads have better longevity, require less maintenance and have better water resistance as compared to roads built with conventional material.

A state government resolution (GR) issued by the Public Works Department (PWD),on Thursday evening stated that large quantities of plastic would be available. Manoj Saunik, principal secretary of PWD, said, “Using plastic in hot mix tar will increase the quality of roads. All such roads will have to use plastic, including the ones constructed and repaired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).”

However, despite the state government’s notification to use plastic waste for tar roads, the BMC has said it will first undertake a study to check the effectiveness of the method.

Vinod Chithore, chief engineer (roads) BMC, said, “We have not received any such circular and have no idea about it. The BMC is not planning anything as such as of now. We will have to study its viability before it can be put to use.”

Henceforth, the public works department will get plastic waste, recycle it and use it for roads. Other senior PWD officials said the department, as a pilot project, had started using plastic in tar on certain stretches of roads in the state in February 2016.

The PWD will use the non-biodegradable material for repairs too. “Plastic roads will be inspected every three months, and a report will be submitted to the state government about them once a year,” the GR read.

The plastic waste that the BMC has collected from various centres which will be used for this purpose.

Since March, the civic body has been collecting plastic. The Mumbai civic body has collected 1.42 lakh kg of plastic waste. Prior to the plastic ban, BMC had 36 segregation centres to collect plastic waste. The corporation had then set up 24 additional collection bins after the implementation of the plastic ban. BMC had appealed to the citizens to contact the civic body on 1800222357 to get the plastic collected until June 23.