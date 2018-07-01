Govt grants annual outlay of `366.48 cr for city suburbs

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra at the meeting of District Planning Committee approved an annual outlay of Rs 366.48 crore for Mumbai suburbs. This fund will be used for infrastructure and development work, said the guardian minister for suburbs, Vinod Tawde.

Tawde further said this fund would encompass projects for Mumbai suburbs and especially for marginal communities, like tribals, Scheduled Castes and backward classes. The hour-long meeting was attended by Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, legislators including Bhai Girkar, Ashish Shelar, Aslam Shaikh, Tara Sinh, Abu Asim Azmi, Manisha Chaudhary, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, corporators, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Sachin Kurve and other officials.

At the meeting to approve the budget for the suburb district for 2018-2019, officials gave weightage to the beautification of the suburbs, resolving to provide additional financial assistance. They also promised to construct protective walls in slums earmarked as dirty and the implementation of the Nagri Dalit Vasti Sudhar Yojana. Further, they said, small fisheries and wharfs would be developed. The pending work at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park would be completed at the earliest. The guardian minister also assured a boost for the transport system in suburbs.