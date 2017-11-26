Govt: Doctors in Maharashtra must prescribe generic meds Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: The registrar of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Friday issued a notification stating doctors in Maharashtra will now have to mention generic names of medicines as against.

prescribing only a certain brand, giving patients a choice. Dr Dilip Wange, registrar of the Maharashtra Medical Council, confirmed the development.

The notification follows a circular by Medical Council of India in September 2016, requiring allopathy doctors to write prescriptions clearly in capitals and with their generic names instead of brand names. They shall also “ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs”, the statement said. Under the IMC Act, registered medical practitioners have to comply with provisions of the regulation or face disciplinary action, said MMC.

Dr Wange said, “If any doctor found violating this, disciplinary action would be taken by the state medical council.” In April, the MCI had warned doctors of action if they fail to adhere to its guideline on prescribing the drugs only in generic names.