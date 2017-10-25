Governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao sacks Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh

Mumbai: After five months of dithering, the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of University of Mumbai, Vidyasagar Rao, has removed Dr Sanjay Deshmukh from the post of the Vice-Chancellor.

He is accused of gross negligence and failure in implementing the On-Screen Marking system to declare the results of examinations held in summer within the time limit prescribed in the Act and for his failure to comply with directions issued by the Chancellor from time to time, regarding early declaration of results.

The Governor acted in the exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 11 (14) (e) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, Deshmukh introduced the online assessment process through the OSM system for the first time this year.

This system was not tried or experimented in phases before being introduced. Also, teachers, moderators and university staff were not trained adequately in the implementation of this process.

An outside agency, MeritTrac, was appointed by Deshmukh to handle this process. But lack of implementation, loopholes, technical glitches and lack of understanding of the entire process delayed the results of lakhs of students by almost three months.

A large number of results were held in reserve as answer scripts were misplaced and thus average marks were awarded to students. Over 30,000 students still await their revaluation results.

Deshmukh was sent on indefinite leave by the Governor and new in-charge Vice Chancellor was appointed from Kolhapur university. Student’s organisations, teachers and University officials constantly demanded the resignation of Deshmukh from the post of the VC. The Governor has finally taken the decision.