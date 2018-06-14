Goregaon Wine shop owner shoot-out: CCTV footage fails to yield clues

The crime spot is not under CCTV surveillance. Also, the spot is poorly lit. We have scrutinised footage from 13 CCTV cameras installed at different locations, but the assailants are not seen in it, say Police

Mumbai: Vanrai Police have not obtained any breakthrough in the murder of Goregaon wine shop owner Sajnish Singh Chawla. A senior officer privy to the investigation told The Free Press Journal that footage from13 CCTV cameras in the area was scanned but no clues were obtained.

“The crime spot is not under CCTV surveillance. Also, the spot is poorly lit. We have scrutinised footage from 13 footages of CCTV cameras installed at different locations of roads and lanes leading to the crime spot. But the assailants are not seen in any footage,” the officer said.

The 43-year-old wine shop owner was shot dead at point-blank range by two masked men at Goregaon (E) late on Sunday night.

After gunning him down, shooters decamped with his bag containing Rs 4 lakh in cash.

Vanrai Police have confirmed that a pistol was used in the killing. They have also questioned all employees of the wine shop and tried to obtain the address of a staffer who had been sacked earlier this year for stealing cash from the store, but have not been able to track him down.

The Chawla family however, believes that it was a planned murder as no robber was likely to use a country-made weapon to loot Rs 4 lakh.