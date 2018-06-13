Goregaon wine shop murder: Victim’s kin suspects sacked staffer’s role in the killing

This could not have been a robbery at all. We have no business or personal rivalry with anyone. Pistols are expensive. Why would a robber use a pistol? — Sumeet Chawla, Victim’s Brother

Mumbai: The family of Goregaon wine shop owner Sajnish Singh Chawla, who was shot dead by unknown masked men on Sunday, said a staffer at the wine shop had been sacked earlier this year for stealing cash from the cupboard.

“I have recently learnt that my brother had sacked one of his staff either in January or February. I don’t know the person’s name and other details, except that he was from Bihar. I have told Vanrai police to check if this sacked employee is involved in the heinous crime,” Sumeet told The Free Press Journal.

Sumeet suspects that if it is a planned murder, the shooter must have done a recce before killing his brother.

“I have heard the shooter was 6 feet tall. If the shooter had done a recce, he must have visited my brother’s wine shop to purchase liquor. I have asked the police to take CCTV footage of Goregaon Wine Shop and check if it helps them tracking the assailants,” said Sumeet.

“The shooters were armed with a ‘pistol’ and fired one bullet from point blank range at Sajnish,” said a senior police officer.

“I am deeply concerned about whether a pistol was used in the murder. This could not have been a robbery at all. We have no business or personal rivalry with anyone. Pistols are expensive. Why would a robber use a pistol? It clearly indicates that it was a planned murder,” said Sumeet.

Almost 10 years ago, Sumeet had brought Sajnish to Mumbai from Hyderabad, where he had gone to look after his family’s extended business. “My father ran a business in bangles and my brother was shifted to Hyderabad. But since the business did not do well, we wrapped it up and asked him to come back. I helped him establish the Goregaon Wine Shop,” said Sumeet.

Sajnish’s funeral took place at Oshiwara on Tuesday and the family will travel to Nashik to immerse his ashes on Wednesday, according to Sumeet. The Chawlas and their friends visited the crime spot on Tuesday.

Vanrai Police, who are probing the murder case, had rounded up the staff of the wine shop for questioning on Tuesday. At the time of going to the press, they were still being questioned by senior officers at Vanrai police station.