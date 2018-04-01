Google doodle marks India’s first lady doctor’s 153rd birthday

New Delhi : Google on Saturday dedicated its doodle to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of India’s first lady doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi. The doodle is created by Bangalore-based artist Kashmira Sarode, who portrayed Joshi celebrating her medical degree.

As Google writes in its blog, “In 1886, a young doctor stepped off a ship from America, eager to take up the role of physician in charge of the female ward at Kolhapur’s Albert Edward Hospital. Not only was she India’s first female doctor, but she was only 19 years old at the time. Her name was Anandi Gopal Joshi, and her story is one of courage and perseverance.”

As per the custom in the 19th century India, Joshi, born on March 31, 1865, was married at the age of nine but her husband encouraged her to continue her education.

She earned her medical degree from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel University College of Medicine, and returned to India with dreams of opening a medical college for women.

“Joshi’s young life was tragically cut short when she died of tuberculosis before her 22nd birthday.

However, her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today. Interestingly, even a crater on Venus is named after her!” the blog adds.

Politicians demand that KEM be renamed

Mumbai: The demand for renaming King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital picked momentum on Saturday, as it was the 153rd birth anniversary of India’s first female doctor, Anandi Gopal Joshi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reiterated its demand, that the city’s biggest civic-run hospital, should be renamed after the US-trained medico.

The MNS members sent a letter to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta in which they asked civic officials to rename KEM hospital after Joshi. “On Saturday on the official twitter account of our party our leaders reiterated our demand to rename KEM hospital after Joshi in which they tagged the mayor and municipal commissioner,” said one of the members.

Terming her achievement “as tall as the Himalayas,” the MNS offered tributes to her and urged the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to rename its famed KEM Hospital in Parel as a befitting tribute to Joshi’s memory. The 92-year old King Edward Memorial Hospital, run and largely funded by the BMC, has around 1,800 beds which offer virtually free treatment to lakhs of in-house and outpatients annually.

Joshi’s eventual success story is special, as she overcame great hardships to achieve her ambition of becoming a doctor. She however, could not fulfil her ultimate dream of setting up a medical college for women in India owing to her untimely demise. – Staff Reporter