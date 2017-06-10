Good news! Mumbai- Konkan ‘Shivshahi’ luxury bus service starts today

Mumbai: The State Transport (ST) department has launched a ‘Shivshahi’ luxury bus for Konkan people to intra-state connectivity service, which starts today itself. The bus will run from Mumbai Central to Ratnagiri and the fare of the bus is Rs 556.

Comfortable travel

1. The Shivshahi bus has a total of 45 pushback seats and the entire bus is air-conditioned.

2. These buses will have all the modern amenities like Wi-Fi, CCTV, and reading light

3. Also facilities available are 9-inch TV screen for each passenger, mobile and laptop chargers.

Also Read: MSRTC all set to roll out ShivShahi buses

Where the bus will stop?

# Mumbai Central to Ratnagiri (via Dadar, Kurla Nehrunagar, Panvel, Ramwadi, Mangaon, Mahad, Bharna Naka, Chiplun, Sangameshwar)

#The bus will leave Mumbai at 9:45 pm and it will reach Ratnagiri at 7 am.

# From Ratnagiri it will leave at 10 pm will reach Mumbai at 7 am.

Ticket rates

# Mumbai to Ratnagiri Rs 556

# Mumbai to Sangameshwar Rs 483

# Mumbai to Chiplun Rs 420