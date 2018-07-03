Golbal star Priyanka Chopra gets BMC notice for illegal construction
Global star Priyanka Chopra has been stamped down with a notice by the BMC (BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation) for unauthorised construction at commercial premise which she has rented out at Oshiwara in Andheri (West).
As per the reports in DNA a leading daily, BMC officials said that they have received five complaints from people who visited the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon. In their complaint, they alleged illegal alterations in the spa, including putting in an unauthorised mezzanine floor. They also found infringements while checking the adjoining premise, which is used as an office by the Chopra family, at Vastu Precinct building. The BMC has sent two separate notices to the owner and occupant of both the premises. And if orders are not followed, the BMC said that it will demolish the structure after a month.
As quoted by leading daily, a senior BMC official said, “We earlier wrote, asking them to regularize the unauthorized changes after paying the penalty and remove the other illegal changes which cannot be approved. But they didn’t bother to pay any attention after which we sent them the notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). If they fail to reply again, we will demolish the illegal constructions at both the premises.”
Meanwhile, earlier, BMC issued a notice to some famous Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji for illegal construction.