Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital to be Mumbai’s second to get a new de-addiction centre

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Health Day which will be observed on April 7, the city will be getting one more de-addiction treatment centre (DTC) which will be inaugurated at the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal hospital on Saturday.

The doctors said the new facility will help them to focus on more patients suffering from various psychological problems and treat them. The medical superintendent of GT Hospital said these dedicated DTC centre will help them to provide specialised treatment to the patients suffering from psychological and physiological impacts of substance abuse.

“We will have a dedicated psychologist post that was not previously sanctioned for the existing DTC center to counsel patients daily. Though we might come under KEM Hospital nodal center initially, we will soon seek autonomy once patient flow increases,” said Tayade.

Dr Sarika Dakshita, assistant professor said the rate of crimes related to substance abuse has increased, but once DTC centres starts it will help to deal with many such cases and number will be decrease.

“Currently, there is no budgetary provision for the project. However, the ministry offers financial assistance for paying salaries, medication and screening kits, which include expenses for DTC center. Through this centre, we hope to lessen the number of crimes related to substance abuse,” said Dr Dakshita.