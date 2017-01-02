Going green: Mumbai gets CNG kits for two wheelers

Mumbai : In a bid to benefit city’s 36 lakh two-wheelers to opt for an ecofriendly fuel, Mahanagar Gas Limited, on Sunday, launched CNG kit for two wheeler.

Keeping in mind about the recent demonetisation, MGL also launched e-wallet payments which can be used at the time of filling CNG.

Speaking about the need of sustainable development in the country, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the launch of CNG fueled two wheelers will give an opportunity to more than 36 lakhs two wheelers running in Mumbai to opt for this eco-friendly fuel.

Pradhan added, “The CNG fueled two-wheelers will enable motorists to run on safe and economical fuel, further contributing to a pollution free environment. In the last few years, CNG powered vehicles have grown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at a CAGR of over 70% given the fuel economics and eco-friendly nature of CNG. ”

Education minister Vinod Tawade, present at the event said that the idea of pollution-free fuels will be added in the syllabus of schools.

The CNG kit for two wheelers comprises of two CNG cylinders of 1.2 kg each, which can run up to 120 to 130 km per kg at an approximate cost of INR 0.60 per km per single fill and is expected to be substantially economical as compared to a similar petrol run vehicle at the current level of prices as per the kit manufacturer.

Additionally, MGL has also launched MGL ConnectMobile App which will assist consumers to find the nearest CNG station in MMR and nearby areas for convenient refueling experience.

The event was held in the presence of other dignitaries including MP Poonam Mahajan, MLA Trupti Prakash Sawant and Rajeev Mathur, Managing Director -MGL.