Globe Trotter seeks help, Mumbaikars pay whole heartedly

true Spirit of mumbai

Mumbai : A usual evening outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station turned out to be unique wherein commuters, instead of running for their trains to rush home, were hovering around a person, who soon became a centre of attraction. The crowd kept on increasing just to see this Russian man, who was seeking monetary help to fly back home.

Twenty-one year old Kostya Sergeyev, a Russian national, was standing outside the CSMT station displaying a placard, which read, “I am travelling around the world, please support my trip.”

The public was not gathering around him only after seeing his placard, but also after hearing ‘Namaste! Kaise hai aap?’ (Hello, how are you?) in a unique accent. Kostya was seen greeting people with these words, which he managed to learn in the past one month of his stay in various parts of India.

After noticing the placard and his pleasing smile and also the greetings, Mumbaikars helped him open heartedly, with several paying Rs. 100 and Rs. 50. There were also some who offered him a bottle of water, sugar-cane juice and some biscuits.

Interestingly, a beggar, who lives on the streets also came forward to contribute for Kostya’s journey and paid Rs. 20.

During a conversation with the Free Press Journal, an overwhelmed Kostya said, “Mumbai is amazing, the people here are very helpful. I did not expected such a response from this city but now I can say this is one of the best places I have ever been to.”

Kostya had landed in India somewhere a month back after completing his trip from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal. His next destination is Sri Lanka, after which he plans to fly back home.

In his nearly month-old stay in India, Kostya has travelled various places like Delhi, Agra, Kerala and Bangalore. His maiden visit to the country has changed his perception. He said, “Whatever I had heard about this country, it is much better than that. I found people here to be caring, loving and very helpful. I loved the culture here, I tried learning some dialects, which indeed helped me to converse with people to some extent. Due to this, people even gave me shelter to spend nights, food and even some helped me washing my clothes.”

Interestingly, Kostya, who has a vision to travel all the countries in the world, has no plans to visit Pakistan, since he finds the country to be “dangerous” for humans.