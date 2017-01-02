Give 7,700 crore for Mumbai’s Muslim wards, says Owaisi

Mumbai : Coming down heavily on the BJP-Sena government, both in centre as well as in corporation, Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM party president, on Sunday alleged that the ruling party’s have failed to facilitate the Muslim citizens of the city. The party will be contesting from 50 seats across the city for the civic polls.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party’s chief demanded an allocation of funds upto Rs7.700 crore to be made for developing the city’s Muslim wards. “Muslims represent around 21 per cent of total populations of wards in BMC. If the budget of BMC is Rs 37,000 crore, Rs 7700 crore should have been allotted for development of muslims,” Owasi said. Addressing a public rally in Byculla, Owaisi said, “Despite having a budget of Rs 37, 000 crore for this year, the civic body has failed to use the funds appropriately. Many schools and hospitals in Mumbai are in poor condition. The government has fooled us by making huge promises and failing to fullfil them.”

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Owaisi quipped saying that the party’s group leader in the civic body, Rais Shaikh, has failed to develop his constituency (Govandi) despite being in power for 10 years. “The infrastructual condition of Govandi is in a sad state. The councillor has even failed to address issues of common people and is expecting to win from byculla constituency for the upcoming polls. The party has always claimed to be a secular political party, however, its councillors have failed to perform their duties.”

Seeking to strike a chord with the muslim voters for the upcoming civic polls, Assauddin owaisi, commented on the controversial shivaji maharaj memorial project, Owaisi said that the planners have forgot to acknowledge the sacrifices of Muslims who contibuted to Shivaji’s most of the victories. Owaisi said,”We do not oppose spending of Rs 3600 crore for construction or a memorial. But while PM was talking about the great deeds of Shivaji, why did he forgot to mention the Muslims who were a part of his army,” Owaisi added.