Girl performs dangerous stunts on Mumbai local, jumps off moving train; watch video

Although it is considered illegal to perform stunts while travelling in Mumbai locals, some people do not hesitate to put their lives in danger and indulge in such acts. Recently, a teenager was arrested by police for performing the Kiki challenge on a local train at CSMT station, and now video of a girl doing stunts on a local train is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the girl is seen standing on the edge of the foot-board of a first class coach of train. While the train gains momentum, she performs stunts while holding the pole of the door. She puts her one foot on the edge of the foot-board while rest of her body is out of the train. As the station approaches, she jumps from the moving train and disappears. Have a look at the video below.

#MumbaiLocalStuntGirl In my knowledge this is first ever stunt girl in #Mumbai local. Train 11:26 pm from CST to Vashi. Girl and boy boarded from Reay road and get down at cotton green. This is First class middle coach. Date: 30.8.18@srdscmumbaicr @drmmumbaicr @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/ps6olgbrFN

According to the information posted on social media, the train is 11:26 pm train from CSMT to Vashi. The girl boarded the middle first class coach of the train from Reay Road station. The video got viral on internet as it is believed to be first video which features a girl doing stunts on a Mumbai local.