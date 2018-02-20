Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently deemed a girl to be “mature and adult” on the grounds that she had not informed her mother about her nearly one-year-long relationship. Accordingly, the court acquitted a man on the charge of engaging in forceful sexual intercourse with the minor. The conclusion was drawn by a single judge bench of Justice Sunil Shukre while hearing a plea filed by the accused.

To support its contention, that the girl was a minor, the prosecution placed on record the school register which mentioned the girl’s age. However, this document was not accepted by Justice Shukre on the ground that there was no proof that registration was done on the basis of some admissible evidence.

During the hearing, Justice Shukre was informed that the girl had maintained at least one year’s relationship with the accused. The judge was also apprised of the fact that the girl never disclosed her relationship to her mother and her parents only realised something was amiss after she missed her monthly periods.

Having heard the submissions of both sides, Justice Shukre said, “The conduct of the prosecutrix (girl) are reasonable indicators of the level of understanding and maturity level. They show that the prosecutrix was mature enough to fully know the consequences of her acts and knowing them so well that she proceeded further in the matter and went on having repeated rounds of sexual intercourse with the appellant.”

“The prosecutrix also did not disclose anything to her mother; rather it was her mother who had to make the prosecutrix talk about the same. This would enable me to infer that she was not, at the relevant time, a child or a minor and had either become a major or was on the verge of becoming one,” Justice Shukre added.