Ghodbunder to celebrate feats of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Ashwamedh Ghodbunder Fest-2018

Mumbai: In a bid to popularise the accomplishments and administrative techniques of 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji among the younger generation, a one day- Ashwamedh Ghodbunder Fest-2018 has been organized at the Ghodbunder Fort near Kashimira on Sunday.

Apart from various competitions and cultural performances, the main attraction of the fest will be the showcasing of the tableau (float) depicting the historic coronation ceremony (Rajy Abhishek) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was presented by Maharashtra at the Republic Day parade at Raj Path this year.

Created by renowned art director Nitin Desai and his team of artisans, the tableau has been awarded the first prize. “Through this festival, we will try and reach out to people especially youngsters and make them aware of our impressive history and the feats of Chhatrapati Shivaji — a king who is famous across the world as a brave warrior, said deputy mayor of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)- Chandrakant Vaity.

Originally named as Cacabe de Tanna, the Ghodbunder Fort, according to historians was built in 1730 by the Portuguese who had settled in this region in 1530. The territory and fort remained under the rule of the Portuguese until 1737. Despite several attempts, the Maratha warriors failed to capture the fortress, eventually thy ( Maratha army) besieged Ghodbunder Fort and successfully occupied it by defeating the Portuguese army in the year 1737. Thanks to the apathy of authorities, the historic fort has become one the worst examples of utter neglect. However the fest may bring some ray of hope for the crumbling walls of the historic Ghodbunder Fort.