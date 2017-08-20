Ghodbunder Road will be shut for construction work

Thane : The 2-km stretch on Ghodbundar Road is about to be revamped and will be closed for traffic, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, declared the traffic department of Thane.

Thane is a door that connects major cities like Agra, Nasik, Surat to Mumbai. It is the highest traffic route and needs to be shut for construction work.

The traffic will be diverted from Manpada signal and those who are travelling to Borivali and ahead will have to take diversion from Kapurbawadi circle.

“The 2-km stretch will be shut down for laying the girders for Tatvdyan foot overbridge. The corporation is imposing a block on this stretch, and commuters travelling to Thane or Mumbai in light vehicles will have to take diversion from Manpada and those who are travelling to Borivali and ahead will take diversions at Kapurbawadi junction. No heavy vehicles are allowed on Ghodbunder Road for 11 hours,” informed a traffic police personnel.

The light vehicles and buses travelling to Gaymukh or Kasarwadavali, will have to use diversion from Ravi steel to Pokharan Road no .2 to Gandhinagar or Lok hospital to Kashinath Ghanekar to Happy Valley to Manpada.

While vehicles coming to Thane from Ghodbunder Road will have to use the Manpada –Happy valley –Pokharan Road no. 2 diversion.

“The heavy vehicles coming from Gujarat To Thane will travel from Manor-Wadapa-Rajnoauli-Mankoli –Kharegaon toll plaza route. While those headed to Gujarat highway will have to travel via Kapurbavadi, -Kasheli-Anjur phata-,Chinchoti, Vasai route,” he added.

The foot overbridge at Tatvadyan Vidyapeeth is a 43-meter-high and 4-meter-wide. The work on the overbridge is scheduled to get over by September-end. The work was about to begin in 2006 by MSRDC, later it was handed over to TMC (Thane municipal corporation) as the MSRDC citied the cash crunch.

The road is closed from Saturday night 10 pm to Sunday 9 am. There won’t be much traffic as it being a weekend, the work will be done smoothly and therefore the block is a must, said the traffic department. To get the work done, there will be further blocks of traffic if required, added the traffic department.