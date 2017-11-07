Ghatkopar building collapse case: Sunil Shitap’s bail plea rejected by Sessions Court

Mumbai: A sessions court on Monday rejected the bail plea moved by Sunil Shitap, the prime accused in the Ghatkopar building mishap case. This is the second consecutive time, wherein the court has turned down Shitap’s plea seeking bail. Earlier in August this year, the court had rejected Shitap’s application seeking bail. After this, he had challenged the orders in the Bombay High Court, however, he withdrew the same since the police had filed a chargesheet in the case. This time, the court extensively heard the arguments advanced by advocate Ashish Mehta, representing the residents of the four-storey building, along with the advocate representing Shitap and also the public prosecutor.