Gauri Lankesh murder case: Maharashtra ATS, Karnataka SIT may share custody of mechanic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad are likely to share Vasudev Suryavanshi’s custody with Karnataka’s SIT, who are probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Karnataka SIT will be asking for Suryavanshi’s custody as he has been identified as ‘mechanic’ mentioned in Amol Kale’s diary. The ATS also took custody of two accused arrested for Lankesh murder case in order to interrogate them in connection with the alleged plot to conduct disruptive activities in Maharashtra.

According to sources, Suryavanshi’s mobile number was found in Kale’s diary, which specifically named the former as a mechanic. Kale is said to be the mastermind behind the killings of Lankesh, rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Since it was revealed by the Maharashtra ATS that Suryavanshi provided stolen vehicles and logistics to carry out the killings and recce, Karnataka SIT suspect Suryavanshi might have also given the black motorcycle used by the two assailants to kill Lankesh on September 5 last year.

The killings of Dr Dabholkar, scholar MM Kulbargi, Gauri Lankesh are suspected to be linked. A senior ATS official said, “The fact that all the accused arrested in four different cases are all associated with each other only proves the planning and execution was done by a single right-wing terror outfit.”

The Maharashtra ATS has also taken custody of the two suspects Bharat Kurne (37) and Sujeeth Kumar (37), in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, from the special investigation team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police. The duo was arrested by the SIT after their names were found in the diary of Amol Kale, who said to be the second-in-command of the right-wing group involved in terror activities. The ATS suspects Kurne and Kumar to have been connected to the accused arrested in the Nalasopara explosives haul. They were produced before a special court and remanded in police custody till September 17.