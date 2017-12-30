Gas pollution adverse across four cities in Maharashtra

In a news that should worry every right thinking citizen regarding the state of environment, Thane and Navi Mumbai are among the four cities of Maharashtra that figure in the top-10 hot-spot list for Nitrogen Oxide (NO2) gas pollution, according to a recent report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), India, which was released in Delhi on Wednesday. The other cities that are making the cut are Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Nitrogen dioxides (NO2) gases are usually produced by combustion of fuels in air at high temperatures, such as in car engines. These gases contribute to the formation of smog and acid rain. Among the four cities surveyed, Thane saw an alarmingly high increase of 386% in the annual average NO2 between 2007 and 2016. It’s 2016 annual average level is 68 microgram per cubic meter (mg/cbm), which is 1.7 times more than the standard and therefore fatal, reported The Asian Age.

The findings of the study further reveals that nitrogen oxide (NOx) level exceeded annual average standards in 17 per cent of the cities in 2007 in India, it has increased to 29 per cent in 2016. In 2007, not a single Indian city had critical NOx levels, but in 2016, 12 per cent of cities are in the ‘critical’ category, said the report.

The report that was released on December 27 relied on air pollution data from the Central Pollution Control Board and Environment Ministry. For Navi Mumbai, the annual average NO2 levels have increased by 23% between 2010 and 2016, with the levels at 48 mg/cbm last year. This sees a sharp increase from the corresponding data from the last year.

“Although the 2015 NOx emission norms issued by the Environment Ministry has not met this year’s December deadline, Maharashtra needs to be proactive in regulating it. NOx also needs to be addressed critically,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director- Research, CSE.

“Navi Mumbai has seen a significant increase in fuel conversions, with several units switching to natural gas. A provision has been made so that power plants, will come with low NOx burners,” said Mr P. K. Mirashe, Assistant Secretary (Technical), MPCB.