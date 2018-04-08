Garbage dumping: Revolt brews in Uttan against MBMC apathy

Bhayandar : A revolt is brewing again in the quaint coastal areas of Uttan against the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) over the rampant dumping menace.

Setting aside their political affiliations, corporators cutting across party lines along with members of local fishing society took part in a meeting held by villagers on Friday, to express their concern over the slipshod attitude of the MBMC and hinting a massive agitation if the situation prevailed.

In a decision which is bound to spell trouble for the MBMC, it was unanimously decided to stop garbage trucks from entering the dump yard in Dhaavgi village from May 1.

Irate over the unbearable stench and consequent health hazard, villagers filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal, seeking immediate shift of the waste plant and illegal dump yard.

In response to NGT directions, the MBMC filed an affidavit in the High Court affirming to shift their defunct solid waste plant to an earmarked plot in Sakvar near Vasai within 18 months.

“However, instead of following judicial orders, the civic authorities have brazenly inked a 7-year deal to restart the project. This will not be tolerated,” said corporator Sharmila Bagaji.

An ad-hoc committee led by former councilor and fishing community leader Leo Collaso was formed to spearhead the Anti- MBMC campaign with an agenda of putting a permanent end to the menace and criminal action against civic officials who are were responsible for the mess and brazen court contempt.

Will 2009’s violent protest be replayed?

It may be recalled that the villagers had launched a massive agitation in September-2009 by restricting entry of garbage trucks to the facility for several weeks. Interestingly, the agitation was called off after the MBMC agreed to shift the facility in a year, this not before a lathicharge by cops on women protestors.