Ganpati Visarjan: Highest noise levels recorded at Worli Naka

Mumbai: The noise levels observed on the fifth day of Ganpati Visarjan on Monday were beyond the permissible noise levels, with the highest noise level observed at Worli Naka at 112.6 decibels (db). Sumaira Abdulali, convenor of Awaaz Foundation, which recorded the noise level readings on Monday said, “There were no DJs. In fact the ‘traditional instruments’ such as drums and banjos amplified with loudspeakers created the highest noise levels.” Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said they will take cognisance after the tenth day visarjan is completed on Sunday, when the complaints will be recorded.

The permissible noise levels in the daytime (6 am to 9 pm) in the residential area is 55 db while that at night time (9 pm to 6 am) is 45 db. On Monday, like every year, Abdulali recorded the noise levels, beginning late Sunday night till Monday night, when the five day Ganpatis were headed for immersion. Despite police instructions to keep the noise levels under control since the Bombay High Court issued order to banning the use of DJs and Dolby sound for Ganpati and Navratri, the noise levels continued to exceed the levels that were recorded in 2017.

The noise levels observed at various places in the city ranged from 87 db to 107 db, with highest was recorded at Worli Naka at 112.6 db. This time around the violations were made using the loudspeakers, banjo and Nashik Dhol. Abdulali said, “If the courts are understanding our sentiments about noise made during festivals, why is it so difficult for the people to understand it?”