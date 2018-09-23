Ganpati Visarjan 2018: Mumbai’s Central and Western Railways’ to ply extra midnight trains on Sunday, September 23

Western Railways’ (WR) and Central Railways’ (CR) announced special trains for all Ganesh devotees who would be commuting to bid farewell to Bappa. To ease the rush, CR and WR has decided to run special midnight suburban trains. Special train services on Western, Central & Harbour lines during Ganpati immersion (Ganpati Visarjan) on the night of 23rd Sept, 2018, the train schedule is given below.

‣ WESTERN LINE

Four pairs of special train services between Churchgate & Virar o­n the night falling between 23rd & 24th Sept, 2018.

Down Line (Churchgate-Virar)

1.Train will depart from Churchgate at 01.15 hrs & reach Virar at 02.50 hrs.

2.Train will depart from Churchgate at 01.55 hrs & reach Virar at 03.32 hrs.

Train will depart from Churchgate at 02.25 hrs & reach Virar at 04.02 hrs. Train will depart from Churchgate at 03.20 hrs & reach Virar at 04.58 hrs.

Up Line (Virar-Churchgate)

Train will depart from Virar at 00.15 hrs & reach Churchgate at 01.52 hrs. Train will depart from Virar at 00.45 hrs & reach Churchgate at 02.22 hrs. Train will depart from Virar at 01.40 hrs & reach Churchgate at 03.15 hrs. Train will depart from Virar at 03.00 hrs & reach Churchgate at 04.40 hrs.

‣ The special trains will halt at all stations.

In addition to midnight suburban special trains for 5/4 days on central line & harbour Line respectively, there will be 8 suburban special train services on 23/24.9.2018 (Sun/Mon Night) between CSMT – Kalyan/Thane/Panvel

‣ CENTRAL LINE

1.Train will depart from CSMT 01.30 hrs & reach Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

2.Train will depart from CSMT 02.30 hrs & reach Thane at 03.30 hrs.

3.Train will depart from Kalyan 01.00 hrs & reach CSMT at 02.30 hrs.

4.Train will depart from Thane 02.00 hrs & reach CSMT at 03.00 hrs.

‣ HARBOUR LINE

1.Train will depart from CSMT 01.30 hrs & reach Panvel at 02.50 hrs

2.Train will depart from CSMT 02.45 hrs & reach Panvel at 04.05 hrs

3.Train will depart from Panvel 01.00 hrs & reach CSMT at 02.20 hrs

4.Train will depart from Panvel 01.40 hrs & reach CSMT at 03.05 hrs

‣ The special trains will halt at all stations.