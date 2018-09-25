Ganpati Visarjan 2018: Man drowns in Bhandup, 17 rescued across Mumbai

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man died due to accidental drowning at Bhandupeshwar kund, a lake at Bhandup on Monday morning while 17 persons were rescued from drowning in separate incidents at Girgaon Chowpatty, Powai Lake and Charkop. Yadnesh Kisan Malekar (32) had visited the lake to perform visarjan along with eight other members of a Sarvajanik pandal from Bhandup.

Malekar had dived inside the water body from a boat to perform the visarjan. Since Malekar did not know how to swim and the water was 20 to 25 feet deep, Malekar drowned into the lake. When Malekar’s friends realised that he was nowhere to be seen inside the lake, they called for help. The lifeguards dived into the lake and pulled him out. They rushed him to Fortis Hospital at Mulund on Monday morning at 2:50 a.m. where he was declared dead on arrival.

In yet another incident, five persons were saved from drowning at Girgaon Chowpatty on Monday morning.The five persons were going in a boat for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja when their boat capsized at Girgaon Chowpatty on Monday night. While the idol was being immersed in the sea, one of the boats going behind it, tilted and overturned. Kajal Meyor (31), Avani (5), Anita (16), Adnan Khan (15) and Nilesh Bhoir (18) were rescued by the life guards and rushed to B.Y.L. Nair Hospital.