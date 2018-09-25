Ganpati Visarjan 2018: 20,543 idols graced Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayandar: With 2,070 immersions recorded in the Mira Bhayandar region on occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Sunday, the total number of Lord Ganesh idols which graced the twin-city during the 11-day festival touched the 20,543 mark.

As per official comparative statistics provided by the civic body, an increase of 972 idols had been registered. Last year the figure had stood at 19,571. This year 432 idols were immersed in the lone artificial pond created by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Mira Road after a gap of four years. Besides elaborate arrangements made by the MBMC, the Thane (rural) police had beefed up security to ensure that the festival which is marked by devotion, as well as enthusiasm, passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents being reported.

On the concluding day, devotees bid farewell to 2,070 idols of the loving elephant headed God, including 1,699 household and 371 sarvajanik at the 22 immersion spots across the twin-city. MBMC chief, Balaji Khatgaonkar, Mayor Dimple Mehta, Thane (rural) SP Dr Shivaji Rathod and Assistant SP Atul Kulkarni, personally supervised the arrangements. Apart from a large network of CCTV cameras, drones were used to maintain vigil. The immersion process continued till 5:20 am in the morning, police said.