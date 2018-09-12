Ganeshutsav band: Bombay High Court seeks govt stand on use of sound system

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to clarify its stand whether sound systems can be allowed during the forthcoming Ganesh festival. The HC has also sought to know from the govt if the Supreme Court has imposed any restriction on the use of particular noisy instruments. A division bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Sarang Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by the Professional Audio and Lighting Association (PALA) highlighting their ‘conditions’ before the bench.

The PALA claimed that even if its members adhered to the permissible noise levels, the police still continued to act against them. The association further claimed that the police misused the provisions of Noise Pollution Rules and harassed its members. “We want to know the stand of the government on this issue. Let the government clarify if it will allow use of sound systems during this festive season,” the bench said. The bench further clarified to the association that even if it considers their request, it will need an ‘undertaking’ from them to maintain noise levels.

“Even if your (PALA) prayers are considered, we still need an undertaking from you that you will not add to the existing noise levels,” the judges clarified. The bench will hear the matter further on Friday.