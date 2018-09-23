Ganesh Visarjan 2018: Watch Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja live streaming of visarjan
Mumbai: Processions carrying idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion began winding their way towards rivers and lakes across Maharashtra Sunday morning, marking the culmination of the 11-day festival. In big cities like Pune and Mumbai, processions carrying huge idols of the elephant-headed God on decorated trucks, accompanied by thousands of devotees and troupes of drummers, are expected to continue well past midnight.
In Mumbai, the famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati, which attracts lakhs of devotees during the festival, was among the early starters for immersion at the sea shore in Dadar. The festival, which began on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13, concludes Sunday on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’.
In Mumbai, prime locations for immersion are Girgaum Chowpatty (beach), Juhu, Powai lake and Dadar Chowpatty.
In Pune, the top five Ganesh mandals set out for immersion in the morning.
In Nashik city of North Maharashtra, Ganesh mandals decided not to use hi-tech sound amplifying systems and ‘gulal’ powder (which is sprinkled during the procession) during the immersion.