Ganesh Visarjan 2018: Sound system owners in Mumbai ‘unhappy’ over ban during Ganeshotsav, Navratri

Mumbai: The owners of Mumbai-based DJ groups and sound service providers are unhappy with the Bombay High Court’s decision to not provide them with interim relief on the ban on sound systems during Ganeshotsav and Navratri in the state. On Friday, the Bombay High Court had ruled that the ban on sound systems would continue across the state during Ganeshotsav and Navratri, while rejecting interim relief to petitioners.

A petition was filed before the High Court by Professional Audio and Lighting Association (PALA) among others seeking an interim relief on the prohibition on the use of sound system or DJs in Maharashtra. However, the court on Friday ruled that the ban on DJ systems will continue.

This decision has upset various sound system owners, who say that their personal life has got majorly hit due to the court’s decision.

“We wait for Ganesh Chaturthi throughout the year. This is our peak time. A huge amount of our earnings comes during this season of festivals. Around 50-60 people are there in my group. I have to pay them money. Where should we get the money from? We don’t have any other job in hand through which we can run our house,” said Harish Palshetkar, Renuka Sound Service and member of PALA.

Shekhar Desai, a member of Ganpati mandal Parel Cha Raja, also raised similar concerns. He said his mandal was not provided sound system because his friend, Uttam Shinde, who used to provide a sound system to the mandal during Ganeshotsav, has refused to do so this year in fear of going to jail.

“Every year around 3000-5000 people come to see our mandal. It will be difficult for us this year to get these people watch our mandal. We are unhappy with this ban. We hope the government will listen to us and will come up with a solution soon,” Desai said.