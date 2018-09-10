Ganesh festival 2018: Konkan Railway to run 202 special trains

Mumbai: Konkan Railway will run 202 special trips to clear the passenger rush during this year’s Ganesh festival, a railway official said Monday.

These trains would be run in coordination with Western and Central Railways, both headquartered in Mumbai, and would cover cities like Pune, Ajni, Ahmedabad, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi, Zarap, Pernem, Thivim, Madgaon and Mengaluru apart from the metropolis, he said.

The official said that special coaches attached to regular trains had increased carrying capacity during the festival season.

Briefing about the arrangements, the KR official said that extra booking windows will be opened at five stations of Ratnagiri region while reservation facility had been provided at eight post offices in seven places.

“In addition to this, jansadharan ticket booking sevaks (JTBS) will be operational at Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi stations in addition to normal booking windows,” he said.

“Medical booths have been set up at important stations like Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi in coordination with Maharashtra state health authorities,” the KR official informed.

He said that an additional company of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has been deployed along with with RPF personnel for crowd management.