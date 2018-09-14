Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Watch aarti at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

One of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja witnesses a footfall of over 2 crores over the span of 10 days. This Ganeshotsav marks the 85th year of the pandal’s existence. In 1934, fishermen and vendors in the Lalbaug-Worli area set up the first idol here, and since then, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has grown to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country and globe. It is open for darshan around the clock from 6am on 13 September to 10am on 22 September 2018.

Aarti of Lalbaugcha Raja

At this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja, augmented reality merges with the scene behind an all-powerful Ganesh idol mesmerising onlookers with a green theme, urging devotees to respect the environment and its offerings – trees, jungles, waterfalls and the natural habitat.