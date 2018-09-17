Free Press Journal
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: See pics of Ganesh idol of Khetwadi galli

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 03:02 pm
Mumbai’s one of the most prestigious festival is on, Ganesh Chaturthi has started from September 13 and Mumbai is filled with Ganesh mandals which consist of statues of Ganesha and one of the most Known Ganesh mandal is the one located in Khetwadi.

Khetwadi Ganraj is one of the most spectacular Ganesh statues in Mumbai. The mandal was established in 1959, but it found fame in 2000, after making the highest Ganesh idol in Indian history which stood 40 feet tall. The statue consist real gold jewellery.  The plus point of visiting Khetwadi Ganraj is that there’s a Ganesh idol in almost every lane in the area.


