Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbai traffic police make elaborate arrangements  

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi to ensure smooth flow of traffic and have made several traffic diversions to prevent inconvenience to commuters. Five traffic police control rooms have been set up at important immersion places like Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat-Powai.

A senior traffic police official said approximately 3,161 traffic police officers and 1,570 traffic wardens are being deployed for the event. In view of the festival, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai City on September 14 (Friday), September 17 (Monday), September 19 (Wednesday) and September 23 (Sunday), in which 53 roads will be closed to vehicular traffic, 56 roads will have one-way vehicular movement, goods vehicles will be banned on 18 roads and there will be parking restrictions at 99 spots in the city.

The roads which will be closed to vehicular traffic include Nathalal Parekh Marg in Colaba, V P Road in Kalbadevi, Nanubhai Desai road, SVP Marg on Sandhurst Road, Pandita Ramabai Marg in Tardeo, Sane Guruji Marg in Byculla, Jerbhai Wadia road in Byculla, Ranade Road towards Chaityabhoomi, N C Kelkar Marg in Shivaji Park, Link Road from Santacruz to Khar, Juhu Tara Road, Aarey Colony road, JP Road in Andheri among others. The Mumbai traffic police have also erected watch towers at strategic places to monitor and regulate traffic flow during procession and immersion.