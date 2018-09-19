Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Lalbaugcha Raja gets ‘costliest gift ever’ – Ganesh idol made of gold with diamond-encrusted crown

One of the famous Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, the Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, got its costliest gift since it was formed. The devotee donated a Ganesh idol of gold worth Rs 42 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja.

According to Hindustan Times, the Ganesh idol which is made from gold weighs approximately 1kg and 200gm and have a diamond encrusted on his crown which could be worth Rs 1 lakh. Balasaheb Kamble, president, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal told the leading, “We don’t know who donated the idol. It was found in the hundi [donation box].”

Lalbaugcha Raja, which is one of the famous Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, receives a huge amount of donations. Last year, the mandal received around Rs 10 crore of in cash and kind. They also received a silver-plated copper sword, which was considered to be a unique donation, which would have fetched up to Rs 3 lakh. They also received 1 kg gold biscuit and two gold idols of Laxmi and Ganpati each weighing 550 gm, last year.