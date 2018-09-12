Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: GSB secures mandal with whopping Rs 264.75 crore insurance

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins tomorrow. Like every year, this year too Mumbai Ganesh Utsav Mandals have sought multi-crore insurances. The Mumbai’s richest mandal, Gowd Saraswat Brahman Ganesh Mandal (GSB), has taken insurance cover worth Rs 264.75 crore.

According to DNA, GSB, which celebrates five-day Ganesh Chaturthi, has secured itself with an insurance of Rs 52.85 crore per day. The insurance covers for all devotees and the deity’s ornaments against terror attacks, accidents, burglary or external damage. The biggest component of the insurance package is the Rs 224.40-crore cover for a personal accident that includes volunteers and workers, at Rs 10 lakh per person.

The insurance covers GSB’s lavish pandal, which includes CCTV, furniture and fixtures, grocery, fruits, vegetables, and computers. The mandal has taken insurance from the day of Ganesh Chaturthi until the ornaments are safely deposited in the bank, claimed another member.