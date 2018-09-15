Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Disgruntled NCP leader Jaydatta Kshirsagar reaches CM Fadnavis’s doorstep to worship Ganesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Disgruntled NCP leader Jaydatta Kshirsagar reaches CM Fadnavis’s doorstep to worship Ganesh

— By FPJ Political Bureau | Sep 15, 2018 07:59 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: A disgruntled leader and former minister of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jaydatta Kshirsagar, visited Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday to pay his respects to Ganesha. Later, he visited Pankaja Munde’s official residence, Royal Stone, in Mumbai.

Kshirsagar is from Majalgaon in Beed district, which was once an NCP stronghold now under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to NCP insiders, Kshirsagar has been disappointed with the party leadership since he was sidelined during the Zilla Parishad election and his nephew Sandip Kshirsagar was entrusted with the reins of the party in the district in 2017.  Fadnavis shared a cup of tea with Kshirsagar at the latter’s home in December 2017, during his visit to Beed. It is being said in political circles that Kshirsagar will be the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Beed.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…