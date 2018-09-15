Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Disgruntled NCP leader Jaydatta Kshirsagar reaches CM Fadnavis’s doorstep to worship Ganesh

Mumbai: A disgruntled leader and former minister of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jaydatta Kshirsagar, visited Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday to pay his respects to Ganesha. Later, he visited Pankaja Munde’s official residence, Royal Stone, in Mumbai.

Kshirsagar is from Majalgaon in Beed district, which was once an NCP stronghold now under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to NCP insiders, Kshirsagar has been disappointed with the party leadership since he was sidelined during the Zilla Parishad election and his nephew Sandip Kshirsagar was entrusted with the reins of the party in the district in 2017. Fadnavis shared a cup of tea with Kshirsagar at the latter’s home in December 2017, during his visit to Beed. It is being said in political circles that Kshirsagar will be the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Beed.