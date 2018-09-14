Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Devendra Fadnavis visits Congress leader Kripashankar Singh’s house

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday visited Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh’s residence at Pali Hill in Bandra here to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. Fadnavis’s visit comes amidst speculations that Singh is set to join the ruling BJP.

When asked about the visit, Singh said, “These are only speculations…just because the CM visited my house.” In April 2015, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police had filed a charge sheet against Singh, a former chief of Mumbai Congress, and his relatives.

A social activist had filed a complaint against Singh with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) as well as a PIL in the Bombay High Court in 2014, alleging that Singh had amassed wealth which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier this year, a special court in Mumbai had discharged Singh and his family members in the case. Fadnavis also visited Milind Narvekar, close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in the same building as Singh, to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesh installed at his residence.

With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the BJP’s handling of its alliance with the Shiv Sena will be keenly watched. Fadnavis and Uddhav had recently come together to release the commemorative postal stamp of Siddhivinayak temple.