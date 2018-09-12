Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Chinchpokli cha Chintamani turns 99 this year, sells 53,000 T-shirts worth Rs 1.6 crore in a day

Lalbaugcha Raja is a major attraction of Mumbaikars. However, this year Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has a competition from its own neighbour, which is turning 99. Chinchpokli cha Chintamani, which arrived on Saturday, saw scores of people waiting to see its glimpse.

The Chinchpokli cha Chintamani over the years has gained immense word of mouth publicity, but this year it is special as it has entered its 99th year, and this time the mandal sold 53,000 T-shirts and earned Rs 1.6 crore in a single day, reported Mumbai Mirror. Sandip Parab, who handles the publicity of the Chinchpokli cha Chintamani mandal, told the leading daily, “We never expected that so many people would come. But it’s their faith that they joined us in such large numbers.”

The Lalbaug area, which is known for Ganpati mandals, has around 10 known mandals, but this year they all are going face a tough competition from its neighbour — Chinchpokli cha Chintamani. But, while the mandal is busy in celebrations, questions are being raised on its funding and political backing. Maharashtra Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti member Nandkishor Talashilkar told the leading daily, “This is the readymade youth power any political party would like to have. No wonder that even political parties fund these mandals as an investment. It involves financial aspect as well but has never been probed by the authorities.”